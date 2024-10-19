Shawn Mendes honors late Liam Payne in an emotional tribute

Shawn Mendes paused his concert in Brooklyn in honor of Liam Payne.

According to US Weekly, Mendes addressed the audience at the Paramount Theater on Friday, October 18, and said the news of Payne’s death two days before felt “completely devastating.”

Moreover, in regards to this, the singer-songwriter told the crowd, “I got to meet Liam a couple of times, and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed, it was beautiful.”

Additionally, he stated, “It’s about grieving those we miss with tears and it’s also about celebrating them and who they were and what they left in this world and I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there. Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family. I miss you. This one’s for you tonight, Liam, from all of us.”

As per Billboard’s reports, Treat You Better singer followed his remarks with a performance of his new song Heart of Gold, which he dedicated to Payne.

Furthermore, the song’s chorus included the lyrics “You had a heart of gold / You left too soon, it was out of your control/ Underneath your skin and bone / You had a heart of gold.”

According to the publication, Liam Payne died at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It is worth mentioning Payne left behind his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.