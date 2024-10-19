Solange Knowles reveals devastating health diagnoses

Solange Knowles has revealed that she has been suffering from three chronic illnesses.



While responding to an Instagram post from the American model and musician Shaun Ross, the 38-year-old musician shared her own experience.

Explaining it further in a post, Knowles wrote, "Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS ! I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity.”



She continued, “The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!"

To which Ross, while acknowledging her reply, responded, "Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love."

For the unversed, the model and musician has POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome) and Sjögren's syndrome, a long-term autoimmune disease.