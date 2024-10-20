Saudi Arabia arrests over 21,950 illegal immigrants in one week

A security official is checking documents of a person in Saudi Arabia. —SPA/ File

13,186 arrested for violating residency laws.

5,427 arrested for breaching border security laws.

18 people rounded up for facilitating illegals.

RIYADH: The authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 21,971 people in one week for breaching laws related to border security, residency and labour.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), on Saturday, reported that the Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) between October 10 and October 16 to ensure compliance with the residency, labour and border security laws.

The authorities found 13,186 people non-compliant with the laws of residency, 5,427 of border security, and 3,358 of labour laws across the country, as per an official report.

The SPA said 1,421 individuals were found attempting to illegally cross the border into the KSA. It said 34% of them were Yemenis, 64% Ethiopians and 2% of other nationalities. Whereas, 53 people were arrested for trying to leave the Kingdom illegally.

Furthermore, the ministry officials arrested 18 people involved in transporting, sheltering and employing violators.

The SPA said 8,370 people detained for violating laws were instructed to contact their countries' embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. While, 2,054 of them were told to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 12,355 were repatriated.



Total 15,775 immigrants (13,885 men and 1,890 women) "are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations”, the news agency said.

The Saudi interior minister has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalised with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SAR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be confiscated.

The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. It also urges people to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.