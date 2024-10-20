Prabowo Subianto takes oath to become Indonesia's eighth president

Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto is sworn in during his presidential inauguration at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia October 20, 2024. — Reuters

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto on Sunday took over as president of the world's third-largest democracy, vowing to combat internal issues such as corruption and to make it more self-sufficient.

The 73-year-old has undergone a remarkable transformation, from being a former military commander facing unproven allegations of rights abuses to sweeping the polls and now leading the country of 280 million people.

Prabowo officially became Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday morning after he was sworn in during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.

The ex-military commander, who unsuccessfully ran for presidency twice before, said in a fiery speech to lawmakers he would be president for all Indonesians and challenged the nation to help him face down the country's problems.

"We must always realise that a free nation is where the people are free," Prabowo said, at times raising his voice.

"They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering," he said.

In a wide-ranging speech lasting about an hour, Prabowo said self-sufficiency for food was possible within five years, while also pledging to become self-sufficient in energy.

The new president vowed to eradicate corruption and said that while he wanted to live in a democracy, it must be "polite".

"A difference of opinion must come without enmity ... fighting without hating," he said.

Prabowo won the February 14 contest with nearly 60% of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.

He was joined in the swearing-in ceremony by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, the eldest son of outgoing president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

After his speech, Prabowo wore a baseball cap and waved through a car sunroof as he made his way to the presidential palace, passing thousands of flag-waving supporters thronging Jakarta's streets in a festival-like atmosphere.

Flower boards outside the palace either congratulated Prabowo and Gibran or thanked Jokowi for his decade of service.

Indonesian police and military have put in place strict security measures, deploying at least 100,000 personnel across the city, including snipers and anti-riot units.



Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including a number of heads of state, later on Sunday at the presidential palace, said Hasan Nasbi, the head of the presidential communications organisation.

Prabowo also touched on foreign policy during his speech, saying Indonesia was non-aligned on the global stage, but that he stood in support of the Palestinian people and said Jakarta was ready to send more aid to Gaza.



During his campaign, Prabowo billed himself to voters and investors alike as the "continuity candidate".