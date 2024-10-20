PCB proposes venue facilitation for team India during Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PC) has proposed that the Indian team may return to their country after each match to minimise their stay in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025, The News reported on Sunday.

The board, owing to security concerns, has suggested that the Men in Blue's return to Chandigarh or New Delhi after each match in the mega tournament set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The development comes due to uncertainty over India's participation in the tournament, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the Indian government's approval to visit the country for the mega tournament.

In light of the fact that the neighbouring country's cricket team have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008. The arch-rivals have also not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB has reassured the BCCI of its commitment to providing every possible comfort and security to the Indian team, offering flexible arrangements to ensure their involvement in the highly anticipated event.

Initially, all of India’s matches were scheduled to take place in Lahore for convenience and ease of access for the Indian team and their fans.

However, recent proposals suggest that one of India's group-stage matches — potentially against New Zealand — might be shifted to Rawalpindi.

This adjustment was suggested by broadcasters, who recommended distributing India's matches between Lahore and Rawalpindi to enhance broadcast reach and fan engagement.

Prioritising the comfort and security of the Indian team, the board has indicated that they are open to accommodating this change and has expressed its willingness to provide top-notch facilities and ensure a smooth stay, regardless of the venue.

There is also a ten-day gap between India’s second and third group matches, offering the Indian team the option to return to India for training or rest during the interim period, with the PCB facilitating seamless travel logistics.

In their communication with the BCCI, the PCB emphasised that the proposal for India to return home between matches was not driven by security concerns but aimed at providing comfort to the Indian players.

The PCB reiterated its readiness to ensure excellent hospitality, whether India chooses to play all their matches in Lahore or prefers a venue change to Rawalpindi.

The close proximity of Lahore to the Indian border makes it a strategic location for India's matches, while Rawalpindi, another city in Punjab province, remains a feasible alternative.

India is placed in Group A alongside host Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.