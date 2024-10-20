Prince Harry recounts being treated as the ‘villain' by the Royal Family

Prince Harry’s old claims against his father have just resurfaced, following his decision to buy a home in Portugal with his wife Meghan Markle.

The royal himself made this admission in an ITV documentary titled Royal Family Love

It started with the Duke sending rather emotional plea to his father the King, and said, “I would like to get my father back.”

Because “It never needed to be this way. The leaking...the planting, I want a family, not an institution.”

At the time of this conversation the Duke even issued a massive accusation that claimed, “They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains,” and “They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that despite all these accusations the Duke still said, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”