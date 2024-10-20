 
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return

Eva Mendes reveals her condition has to do with her partner Ryan Gosling

October 20, 2024

In 2014, Eva Mendes walked away from Hollywood. Now, she said she would reconsider coming back only if the role were opposite to her partner, Ryan Gosling.

“I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people,” the Ghost Rider star told The Sunday Times.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious actress worked on two projects with the Barbie actor in her career: Drunk History Christmas and The Place Beyond the Pines.

She commented on those projects, “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before.”

The 50-year-old also said she would return only if she could share the screen with her husband: “That’s the one thing I would love to do.”

Her credits also boasted Training Day, Hitch, and The Other Guys. 

After taking a break from acting, Eva has been involved in various works. She founded a cleaning company and modeled for campaigns. The mother-of-two also penned a book about children, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

