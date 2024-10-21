Liam Payne's ex partner uncovers heart wrenching details of singer's role as father

Danielle Peazer, a former partner of Liam Payne, has heart wrenching details of the late singer’s role as a father to seven-year-old son Bear.



As reported by London Evening Standard, the dancer and model, took to Instagram on Sunday evening and penned a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to the father of her child and expressed that the thought that “there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair”.

Peazer, who shares a seven-year-old son with Payne, urged his fans to see him not just as a “world famous musician for the last decade”, but also as “someone’s son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle”.

She wrote, “His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father.”



The model, who began dating the late singer in May 2013, wrote that their “relationship may have ended back in 2013”, but they always knew they would have some sort of “connection forever”. “No matter where our individual lives took us,” she noted.

Peazer, whose current partner is the radio DJ Jay, concluded the post, writing, “Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart."

“I’m sorry your story didn’t end differently, and I’m sorry you didn’t ever get to share more of your magic with the world. Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle x.”

Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, after a fall from Buenos Aires’ Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.