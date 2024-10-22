Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares sneak-peek into new teeth transformation

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares glimpse of one of her significant cosmetic procedures.

On Monday, October 21, Gypsy-Rose and Peppermint Sage Dental posted a collaborated Instagram video of Blanchard’s dental work.

The post included a picture of Gypsy-Rose alongside Dr. Michelle Corcoran smiling wide, showing off her transformation.

Moreover, the video also featured before-and-after photos of the inside of Gypsy-Rose's mouth, including a before shot of her missing and silver teeth, and a shot of her replacement teeth.

Additionally, the post did not identify what type of procedure she had and the Peppermint Sage Dental caption read, “Thank you @gypsyrose.ig for trusting us to enhance your smile. We wish you only the best.”

In regard to this, Gypsy-Rose replied in the comment section, “I can not thank you enough for the best glow up I could ever dream of.”

According to People, her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, previously had several of Gypsy-Rose's teeth and salivary glands removed by doctors after claiming that her child was suffering from tooth decay.

Meanwhile, when Gypsy-Rose was younger, she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, where her mother allegedly made her believe she had various illnesses.

It is worth mentioning that Dee Dee's actions resulted Gypsy-Rose unnecessarily undergoing multiple procedures, including the aforementioned surgery, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, back in December 2023, after nearly nine years in prison for her involvement in her mother’s 2015 murder, she told the publication that the removal of her salivary was her most painful, unnecessary procedure.