Harris targets dissatisfied Republicans with Cheney as Trump tours hurricane zone

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (right) attends a campaign event with Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) in Ripon, Wisconsin, U.S., October 3, 2024. REUTERS

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is actively reaching out to conservative voters and dissatisfied Republicans, as evidenced by her appearance on the campaign trail alongside former Republican congressperson and abortion rights opponent Liz Cheney.



“I’m pro-life and I have been very troubled, deeply troubled by what I have watched happen in so many states since Dobbs,” said the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney.

On the other hand, Donald Trump paid a visit to the hurricane-damaged area of North Carolina and attended a faith leaders meeting, where he spoke to Christian voters and said “Stand up and save [their] country”.

The candidates have fastened up their seat belts with only 15 days to go until the US elections 2024, while Trump seems to be losing when it comes to handling the economy with Kamala Harris being admired overall.

Let's have a look at what both candidates of Democrats and Republicans are up to, as elections are around the corner.

This Monday, Harris cheerfully announced a push to allow women with private health insurance to receive birth control without a prescription under the Affordable Care Act.

Additionally, Biden shouted out Harris’ name honoring women medal winners mentioning that women medalists were “proving a woman can do anything a man can do, and then some – that includes being president of the United States of America”.

On the other hand, Trump spent the day in North Carolina and held a rally in Greenville. Furthermore, at the Concord event, the former president leaned into religious messaging.

“God saved me for a purpose,” he said of his assassination attempt, later adding: “I’m here tonight to deliver a simple message to Christians across America. It’s time to stand up and save your country.”