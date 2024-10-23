Zach Baryan's ex Brianna Chickenfry speaks out after 'heartbreaking' split

Brianna Chickenfry broke her silence with an emotional video after Zach baryan's announcement of their separation.



The social media personality took to her official YouTube channel to share that she was completely unaware of Zach announcing their split and he did not tell her beforehand.

"I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up and I have no idea that post was going up. He didn't text me, he didn't call me," she began to say while sitting on her bathroom floor.

"I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like, are you ok? And I'm like, did my f**king dad die? Yeah so I'm completely blindsided by that. I also genuinely feel like... I've been crying for like five days straight," Brianna noted.



Brianna went on to say, "Sorry if this video is going to be a lot of jumping around but I'm at the point where it's like, how can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally like through stuff that you shouldn't?... like you see the good in them."

"This is so embarrassing," the podcast host further said, adding, "I don't give a f**k. How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded of in a few days? It's really, really."

"I don't want to talk details right now, I don't want to talk about it yet. I will, obviously. But right now I wanted to heal privately and I didn't even know he was going to post that. We broke up yesterday. I wasn't ready to do that publicly," she added.

Brianna's video comes hours later Bryan announced their split on his official Instagram account.