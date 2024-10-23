14 Days to go: Where Trump and Harris are focused; what latest poll trends reveal

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) and U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (right) — Reuters/File

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are all tangled up in an intense race to ensure support from the key swing states with only two weeks remaining for the US presidential elections.

Harris visited all “three blue states”, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, making sure that they would be voting for the Democrats again.

Balancing seesaw, Trump visited a hurricane Helene affected area in Ashville, North Carolina, where he believes that his support can be affected badly as per surveys suggestion.

‘Latest updates on polls’

Trump and Harris are caught up in an intense race among the key front-line states that hold absolutely every power to choose the next US president per the latest survey of voters published on Monday by The Washington Post.

A poll by The Washington Post and Schar School, surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters and showed that 49 percent endorse Harris while 48 percent for Trump.

The overall situation can be taken as a tie of yet, but as per FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker, till October 21; Harris was ahead in national polls with a 1.8 percentage-point lead over Trump. As for the critical front-line states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, both candidates are tied, if any of the candidates wins all four of the key states their presidency is definite.

‘What’s Kamala Harris been up to?’

On October 21 Harris visited Malvern, Pennsylvania with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney who is among the most high-profile Republicans to endorse Harris.

When asked for a reason for her support for Harris, Liz Cheney said: “You have to choose in this race between someone who has been faithful to the Constitution, who will be faithful, and Donald Trump,”

‘What’s Donald Trump been up to?’

Trump visited a hurricane Helene affected swing state North Carolina, Trump said after analyzing hurricane damage in Asheville “To see that is incredible, the power of nature, nothing you can do about it. But you’ve got to get a better crew.” Furthermore, he exhibited his empathy to the storm victims.

He made different claims, all based on a few assumptions that all the resources are being used to assist immigrants in the country illegally.

He said, “They didn’t have any money left for North Carolina,”. He also with zero proof that Democrats are trying to rig the 2024 election.

Moreover, Trump and Harris are urging everyone to go out and vote, especially addressing voters of North Carolina Trump pushed voters not to let the storm stop them. “