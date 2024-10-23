Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry

Prince William has broken his silence by revealing big secret amid reports Kate Middleton has reached out to Harry with a sweet message.

The future queen has reportedly reached out to brother-in-law Prince Harry with a new message amid claims the duke and Meghan Markle have been living somewhat 'separate lives'.

The insider told the Closer Online that Kate Middleton is ‘imploring’ Harry to do the right thing and take this opportunity while he still has it. “Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him. But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more.”

Amid these claims, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle and reveals a big secret.

The Prince of Wales reveals how he is spending half term break with George, Charlotte and Louis and Kate Middleton.

William’s football team, Aston Villa, have become the first team to win three games in the Champions League this season.

They have also kept three clean sheets, meaning they haven't let in any goals.

The future king retweeted the Football on TNT Sports account on X, and said: "Of course I was watching, @Ally_McCoist9."

Prince William tagged sports commentator Ally McCoist –and signed it with a "W," his signature move for tweets sent by his own hand besides an arm muscle emoji.