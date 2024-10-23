Bill Gates donates $50m to organisation backing Kamala Harris

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pictured at an event at a hotel in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2024 — Reuters.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has reportedly donated $50 million to a nonprofit organisation called Future Forward which supports Kamala Harris, reported New York Times.

The organisation is an integral outside fund-raising group backing the US vice president. Despite Gates’ generous donation to a pro-Democratic organisation, he has not openly endorsed Harris for president.

It was disclosed in the report that Bill Gates has shown his “concern” regarding Donald Trump being reelected as president, while talking to his friends on private calls.

The report also states that Gates’ philanthropic organisation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has expressed worry over Trump’s potential presidency but Gates clarified that he is willing to cooperate with either of the candidates.

Moreover, the former CEO of Microsoft stressed his bipartisanship, saying: “I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the US and around the world.”

"I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world," remarked Bill Gates.

In 2019, Gates expressed his views on making political donations saying: "I choose not to participate in large political donations, there are times it might feel tempting to do so, and there are other people who choose to do so, but I just don’t want to grab that gigantic megaphone."