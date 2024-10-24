 
Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift in rare music insight

Matty Healy and the pop star were romantically linked in 2023

October 24, 2024

Matty Healy shared that he keeps his personal life and his artwork distinctly

The 1975 frontman recently appeared on Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll podcast and talked about his views on songwriting based on personal life experience and past relationships.

"Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing," Healy said.

However, The singer admitted that through his music he used to reflect on his personal life and “all these relationships” but now his approach has changed with time.

"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he continued.

"So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting."

His remarks seemed like a dig aimed at the pop star who mentioned her short-lived romance in her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Be My Mistake singer is now romantically linked with model Gabbriette Bechtel, who made their relationship public in September 2023. They later got engaged in June of this year.

In the meantime, Swift and the NFL star Travis Kelce have been dating since last summer.

