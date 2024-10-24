Turkey curbs X, Instagram, other social media after terror attack

A representational image showing the icons of different social media platforms displayed on a phone screen. — Unsplash

Major social media platforms faced restrictions in Turkey on Wednesday following a deadly attack on the headquarters of the country's aerospace and defence company TUSAS in Ankara.

The lockdown on social media platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok came shortly after terrorists stormed the company's premises, killing five people and leaving over 20 people injured in the attack, the Mirror UK reported.

Taking to its X account, NetBlocks, a global internet observatory that monitors cybersecurity and digital governance, announced the lockdown on the social media platforms in the country.

"Confirmed: Live metrics show social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have been restricted in #Turkey," wrote NetBlocks in a post on X.

"The incident comes as authorities impose a broadcast ban over today's deadly attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters in Ankara".

Meanwhile, it is unclear when the lockdown on social media platforms in Turkey will be lifted.

Eyewitnesses say a large explosion was followed by a flurry of gunfire.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the air, with images also showing significant damage to a number of structures outside the complex.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the two attackers — a man and a woman — were also killed in the attack.

While Yerlikaya did not identify those responsible for the attack, Turkey's Defence Minister Yasar Guler pointed the finger at the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).