Zayn Malik reschedules postponed 'Stairway to the Sky' tour dates

Zayn Malik just announced the rescheduled tour dates that he previously postponed.

After the shocking passing of One Direction alum, Liam Payne, his close pal and ex-band member, Malik, had made the decision of postponing his US tour dates.

The 31-year-old Pillow Talk singer has now announced via his official Instagram account, through the app’s Stories feature, he will be kicking off his postponed first-ever headlining tour at the Anthem in Washington.

An endeavor that Malik embarked on to support his fourth solo track, Room Under the Stairs, will be followed by two shows in New York City then in Los Angeles and Las Vegas before concluding in San Francisco.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker was originally supposed to perform in the U.S. on October and November of this year.

However, on October 19, three days after Payne’s death, Malik announced the postponing of his Stairway to the Sky tour.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," the I Don’t Wanna Live Forever singer said of his scheduled tour dates.

Malik continued, "The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates."

"Love you all and thank you for your understanding," he concluded.