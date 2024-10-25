 
Geo News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threatened to kill victim ahead of assault

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of threatening to kill one of his victims

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issued by another victim for threat to kill ahead of sexual abuse.

The rapper, who is currently tell serving prison time, has come under the radar yet again after a victim, pseudonym Jane Doe launched a lawsuit in New York court on Wednesday.

The victim is suing Combs for unspecified damages, noting in the documents: “Before leaving for the party, Ms. Doe had met [Combs] at the photoshoot. [Combs] told Ms. Doe and her friend that they should come to his hotel first for a more exclusive party. Ms. Doe and her friend agreed and were taken to a Manhattan area Marriott hotel by a member of Combs’ entourage."

The paper work goes on to claim: “[Combs] continued getting gradually more aggressive with the two women and eventually began forcibly touch them without consent. When they resisted, [Combs] ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed. Ms. Doe’s friend complied as Ms. Doe begged [Combs] to allow them to leave. He did not agree.”

