Lionel Messi lands spot on list of finalists for major MLS award

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US on October 19, 2024. — Reuters

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi landed a spot on the list of finalists for the 2024 Major League Soccer's 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award, earning his second nomination for the award since joining the league in July 2023.

The Argentine football legend joined his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez on the list of finalists for the award which also included Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández, Portland Timbers' Evander and DC United's Christian Benteke, ESPN reported.

Each player met the new qualifying regulations that require a minimum of 1,000 minutes played in the regular season campaign.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star failed to win the award last season but he is being considered the leading candidate for the award this year, after contributing 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 games.

Despite concerns over his lack of participation throughout the 34-match campaign, playing only 55% of games, teammate Jordi Alba has insisted that Messi must win MVP.

"Regarding Leo, I repeat myself, every time you ask me, I think he deserves all the awards they can give him, I think he is the best player in the world, with a lot of intensity compared to the rest and until he retires," he said on Friday.

"I'm sure he'll win the MVP and if he doesn't win it, well, it's no longer anyone's decision, it's the people who vote but hey, for me he's the best."

Messi's performance in 2024 led his MLS club to secure the Supporters' Shield, breaking the league record for most points in a single season.

Joining him in the spotlight is his former Barcelona teammate, Suarez, who netted 20 goals and provided nine assists in 27 matches during his inaugural MLS campaign after signing in December 2023.

The 37-year-old Uruguayan footballer's impressive debut has also earned him a spot as a finalist for Newcomer of the Year award.

Together, the dynamic duo has combined for 40 of the team's 79 goals this season.

Furthermore, finalists for MLS Newcomer of the Year include FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano, LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec and Inter Miami's Suárez.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami's Alba, Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira and Seattle Sounders' Jackson Ragen were named as finalists for Defender of the Year.