King Charles reacts as calls for reparations intensify

King Charles has finally spoken out about "painful" history as African and Caribbean nations push for reparations for Britain's role in transatlantic slavery.



According to a report by Reuters, King Charles said on Friday the Commonwealth should acknowledge its "painful" history.

The monarch was speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that began in Samoa, with slavery and the threat of climate change emerging as major themes.

According to palace, the CHOGM brings together leaders from 56 member countries every two years, to discuss how they can work together to effect change.

Samoa is the first Pacific Small Island Developing State to host the meeting.

The Reuters quoted King Charles as saying, "I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate.

"It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history, to guide us towards making the right choices in future."

The demand for former colonial powers such as Britain to pay reparations or make other amends for slavery and its legacies today is a long-standing one, but has gained momentum worldwide, particularly among the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union.

There are different types of reparations, from financial payments and apologies to technology transfer and educational programmes. CARICOM has its own reparations plan.