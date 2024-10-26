'Better late than never': PCB chief says unity, teamwork ensured Pakistan's victory against England

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi shakes hands with Sajid Khan while meeting team players after Pakistan’s home series win against England on October 26, 2024. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Naqvi emphasises consistency of team's performance in future.

Vows Pakistan Cricket Board to encourage top performers.

Shan Masood gifts shirt signed by players to PCB chairman.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has described the "much awaited" home series victory against England after a gap of three years result of unity and teamwork, pledging that top performers would be encouraged as players central contract to be given a final shape soon.

"Better late than never," said Naqvi after meeting the players celebrating their first Test series victory on home soil since 2021.

"I have stressed the teamwork from the very first day and today, we are witnessing the result. Our team has done hard work, fought well, and emerged victorious," he said and congratulated all players and management.

"It was a much needed victory for our team and nation," said the PCB chief and also gave credit of the achievement to the board's bold decisions by giving opportunity to new players.

Naqvi also emphasised consistency of the team's performance in future.

He promised that the PCB would encourage top performers and players' central contracts would be finalised soon as "we need both young and experienced players".

During the meeting, Pakistan's red ball skipper Shan Masood gifted a shirt signed by winning players to Naqvi.

On the occasion, Naveed Akram Cheema, Pakistan men's cricket team manager, said that the PCB chairman has encouraged all players. He also praised Naqvi for adopting fruitful decisions for the players and the team.

Relief after four winless home series

Pakistan secured a hard-fought Test series victory over England, sealing the series 2-1 with a decisive win in Rawalpindi.

This triumph is the only the second time Pakistan has bounced back to win a series after losing the opening match, the last occurrence dating back to their 1995 comeback win over Zimbabwe.

Skipper Shan Masood (left) and Abdullah Shafique celebrate after Pakistan's home series win against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

After a string of four winless home series, the victory in Rawalpindi brought relief and celebration to Pakistan’s cricketing community, with the team reversing a streak that began after their last home series win against South Africa in early 2021.

Since then, Pakistan had struggled on their home turf, losing series to Australia, England, and Bangladesh and drawing a series with New Zealand.

This remarkable feat highlighted Pakistan’s successful shift to spin-heavy tactics to counter England’s strong batting lineup, as no pace bowlers were used throughout the Rawalpindi Test.

Pakistan's spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali emerged as pivotal players, each securing two six-plus wicket hauls in the series.

Pakistan's lethal spinners, Noman Ali (left) and Sajid Khan, celebrate after Pakistan's home series win against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Their combined four six-plus wicket innings marked the highest for Pakistan in a single series since India's bowlers claimed four six-plus hauls in their 2017 home series against Australia.

This series also broke a longstanding cycle in Pakistan-England encounters, as it was Pakistan's first Test series win over England since 2015, when they triumphed 1-0 in the UAE.

In the interim, England won two of the four series played between the two sides, with the other two ending in draws.