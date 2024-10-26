 
Geo News

Scammers swipe 22 tonnes of cheddar in UK cheese 'heist'

Neal's Yard Dairy says it delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to alleged fraudster posing as wholesale distributor

By
AFP
|

October 26, 2024

A block of cheddar cheese. — Unsplash
A block of cheddar cheese. — Unsplash 

LONDON: British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver on Saturday urged cheese lovers to help police catch scammers who conned a London dairy out of 22 tonnes of English and Welsh Cheddar.

Oliver described the theft as a "brazen heist of shocking proportions".

He told followers on Instagram to be alert if they heard anything about "lorry loads of very posh cheese" being offered "for cheap", adding that the cheddar would have originally been worth around Â£300,000 ($388,000).

The appeal comes after the Neal's Yard Dairy said it delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to the alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer before realising it had been duped.

The company, a leading UK distributor and retailer of British artisan cheese, said it had still paid Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork, the small-scale producers of the stolen cheese, so they would not have to bear the cost.

It added that it was working with London's Metropolitan Police to identify the perpetrators.

The Met said in a statement Friday it was investigating a "report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese" from the London outlet.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances," it said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

The dairy is calling on to cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been sold the stolen cheese, particularly clothbound cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg (22 pound or 52 pound) format with the tags detached.

'Russia behind fake video exhibiting Pennsylvania ballots being destroyed'
'Russia behind fake video exhibiting Pennsylvania ballots being destroyed'
US issues historic apology for Native American boarding school atrocities
US issues historic apology for Native American boarding school atrocities
Police gear up for large, rival London protests
Police gear up for large, rival London protests
Washington Post refuses to endorse Harris or Trump in election
Washington Post refuses to endorse Harris or Trump in election
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 76 dead in Philippines
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 76 dead in Philippines
As US presidential election nears, Trump support among Hispanic men spikes: poll
As US presidential election nears, Trump support among Hispanic men spikes: poll
'We're a dumping ground': Trump says US has become 'garbage can' for world
'We're a dumping ground': Trump says US has become 'garbage can' for world
China's Xi pledges to boost Iran ties in talks with Pezeshkian
China's Xi pledges to boost Iran ties in talks with Pezeshkian