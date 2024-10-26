 
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

October 26, 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds supported their close friend Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans on Friday night.

In fan recorded videos, Lively and Reynolds can be seen dancing in the crowd at Caesars Superdome.

The couple, who’ve been married for 12 years, have previously attended two of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. They brought their kids to one of the concerts, and enjoyed the other alone.

The It Ends With Us actress and the Deadpool & Wolverine star share daughters James, nine, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and son Olin, one.

In September 2023, James and Inez attended the Lavender Haze hitmaker’s Philadelphia tour stop with their mom Blake.

The singer sweetly mouthed “Hi, James! Hi, Inez!” when she spotted the duo.

The Grammy winner’s close relationship with the couple is reflected by her including their kids’ names in her song lyrics. She named her song Betty after their daughter and mentioned Inez and James in lyrics.

This comes after Swift received a fitting welcome when she headed to New Orleans ahead of her three-night residency. The superdome was adorned with a large friendship bracelet that read, “Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour” referencing the friendship bracelets her fans wear to commemorate her shows.

