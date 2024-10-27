LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani suffers setback with partial shoulder dislocation

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts at second base after an apparent injury in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani suffered what manager Dave Roberts called a partial dislocation of his left shoulder during game two of the 2024 Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday night, leaving his status for future games unknown.

Speaking with reporters after his team's 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees to take a 2-0 series lead, Roberts said that the 30-year-old baseball star awaits tests to decide his status for future games.

Roberts said: "He had a little left shoulder subluxation so we're going to get some tests tonight or tomorrow and then we'll know more in the next couple days. But the strength was great, the range of motion good, so we're encouraged."

"Once we get the scans, we'll know more."

Ohtani left Dodger Stadium before speaking with reporters and did not appear to be in any discomfort when leaving the locker room.

The best-of-seven series shifts to New York for game three on Monday and game four on Tuesday, with game five also in New York on Wednesday, if necessary.

The National League MVP favourite left the field with a member of the medical staff holding his left arm after he was thrown out on a stolen-base attempt to end the seventh inning.

Ohtani walked against Clay Holmes and was thrown out on his steal attempt by Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Ohtani remained on the ground, favouring his left arm, as Yankees players left the field.

"When you see him come off the field and the trainer is holding his arm, obviously there is a level of concern," Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

"But we'll see how it is in the next couple of days. I don't have any info, but when you have a group like this, they picked me up when I have been down and we'll try to do the same for him."

Ohtani's first World Series has been a quiet one so far. He was 0-for-3 with a walk in game two after he went 1-for-5 with a run scored in game one.

In his first season with the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, heavily deferred $700 million contract, Ohtani notched the first 50-50 season in major league history. He finished with 54 home runs and 59 steals.

In seven major league seasons, the first six with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is a career .282 hitter with a .945 OPS, 225 home runs and 567 RBIs, while winning the American League MVP in 2021 and 2023.

As a pitcher, Ohtani was 38-19 with a 3.01 earned run average (ERA) in 86 career starts for the Angels. He did not pitch this season after undergoing offseason surgery on his right elbow.