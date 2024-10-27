Photo: Cruz Bekcham still dating Jackie Apostel despite Victoria's concerns: Report

Cruz Beckham and his older girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, were recently papped as they packed on PDA.

According to the latest findings of The Mirror, the songstress joined the Beckham family at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

Apart from this, Cruz’s romance with the musician is reportedly heating up as the couple was recently spotted smooching and hugging in Miami. After this steamy meetup, the duo enjoyed a coffee before Jackie reportedly flew back to home.

Previously, insiders told the outlet that Victoria is "worried" about Cruz is someone dating an older woman.

The tipster tattled at the time, "Although Victoria is pleased that Cruz seems happy in his relationship, she does have some concerns about the age gap and whether her youngest son is ready for that kind of commitment."

"She really likes Jackie, and Jackie seems to get on with all the family,” the source added and pointed, “but Victoria would be lying if she said that her being 10 years older than Cruz isn't a worry.”

“Cruz is still a teenager whereas Jackie is a fully grown woman who is at a different stage in her life and may want things that Cruz is not quite ready for," they concluded.