Melania Trump stuns NYC audience with unannounced speech after Madison rally

Former first lady Melania Trump, following the campaign rally of Trump in Madison, made a surprise appearance and gave supporting remarks to the audience in New York City.

Melania Trump was an unexpected speaker as her name was not on the list published by the Trump campaign. After she arrived, she introduced her husband Donald Trump speaking for less than 5 minutes in support of his husband’s argument.

Melania Trump said: “Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let’s seize this moment and create a country for tomorrow — the future that we deserve”.

As former president Donald Trump arrived on stage, she stood there in his support and embraced him.

Madison Square Garden event is the first-ever rally where she showed up with her husband. Two fundraisers have been hosted by Melania Trump for the LGBTQ group Log Cabin Republicans this year: one at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and another in New York City.

Previously this month she stirred up the situation as she expressed her support for abortion access in her memoir and said that women will make choices about their bodies “based on their own convictions.”

Trump has been pushed to the wall by the Democrats on the issue of abortion, in reply to which he said that she should write down her true feelings in her memoir.

