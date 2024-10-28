Biden casts early ballot for Harris as Election Day nears

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and US President Joe Biden hold hands after a keynote address on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Chicago, Illinois, August 19, 2024. — AFP

DELAWARE: President Joe Biden on Monday cast his ballot in the US presidential election, voting early in his home state of Delaware for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her race against Republican Donald Trump.

The president, who dropped his reelection bid in July, joined many Americans who can vote before next Tuesday's polling day. He cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware.

With just eight more days to go until the Election Day, the soon-to-be former president of the US’ schedule seems bleak after he suggested in September that he would be on the road campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate in the final months leading to the election, as per CNN.

In Biden’s union event in Pittsburgh, he verbally attacked Donald Trump but it was not much promoted by Harris’ campaign as the rallies of Obama’s were highlighted.

Nonetheless, Biden still has a few campaign calls scheduled this week including a union event in Philadelphia on Friday but they are more official federal events than they are for Harris campaign.

Other than this, the rest of the president’s week leading to November 5, Tuesday is scheduled with official tasks including briefings on the hurricane which devastated parts of the country, a Diwali reception in the East Room of the White House and a trick-or-treating at the South Portico.

This is how Biden is set to bid adieu to the White House and his office, just like Bill Clinton and George W Bush who were largely kept away from campaigning for their party and their presidential nominee.

At Pittsburgh’s “get-out-the-vote” event on Saturday, the president somewhat acknowledged the end of his tenure and backed Harris.

“We got a lot more work to do, Kamala and I,” he had said then quickly rephrased himself: “Kamala does”.