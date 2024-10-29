Gisele Bundchen anticipates new addition to family with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is expecting her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to a recent report by People magazine published on October 28, a source confirmed that the 44-year-old model is pregnant.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider told the outlet.

The Jiu-Jitsu instructor and Bundchen have been romantically linked since June 2023.

Bundchen and Valente first fueled dating speculations when they were spotted together taking a trip to Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in November 2022.

After turning down relationship rumors with her trainer, Bundchen did develop feelings for Valente, and a tipster confirmed to the outlet in February 2024 that the pair have been dating since 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen is already a mother to 2 children, 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, whom she shares with ex husband Tom Brady