Gisele Bundchen anticipates new addition to family with Joaquim Valente

The couple first started dating back in June 2023

October 29, 2024

Gisele Bundchen is expecting her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to a recent report by People magazine published on October 28, a source confirmed that the 44-year-old model is pregnant.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider told the outlet.

The Jiu-Jitsu instructor and Bundchen have been romantically linked since June 2023.

Bundchen and Valente first fueled dating speculations when they were spotted together taking a trip to Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in November 2022.

After turning down relationship rumors with her trainer, Bundchen did develop feelings for Valente, and a tipster confirmed to the outlet in February 2024 that the pair have been dating since 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen is already a mother to 2 children, 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, whom she shares with ex husband Tom Brady

