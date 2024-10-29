Gisele Bündchen shares major delivery plans amid third pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen opened up about her “excitement” during her third pregnancy with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to People, the supermodel feels good about the pregnancy.

Moreover, Bündchen has not shared the baby’s gender because she is not planning to find out herself until the baby is born while adding that Bündchen is several months along and plans to welcome her baby at home, as per the publication.

In regards to this, the source claimed, “Gisele’s very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

Additionally, Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, as per the outlet.

Earlier on Monday, October 28, a source told People that Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first baby together as a source told the outlet, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Furthermore, Bündchen and her ex-husband, retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, have two children, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.

It is worth mentioning that Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple have joint custody of their children.