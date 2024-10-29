World Culture Festival: Engaging performance delves into emotion of 'shame' on day 34

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The audience was captivated on the 34th day of the ongoing World Culture Festival as an interactive performance by international artists was presented at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Tuesday.

Directed by Ilja Komarov and Trixa Arnold, "Shame on You" by Arnold & Komarov Travelling Theatre from Switzerland is a musical, interactive performance.

The unique and engaging performance delved into the complex emotion of shame, exploring its impact on individuals and communities.

Developed as a fusion of verbatim theatre and documentary performance, it highlighted stories from Pakistan and Europe, critically examining themes like class, race, religion, and body politics through a blend of languages and original songs.

The 90-minute-long play was presented in English and Urdu at ACP's Ahmed Shah Building at 8pm.

A day earlier, a high-flying Urdu dramedy, "Boeing Boeing", grounded the audience with its jetting humour and twisty turbulence, involving a bachelor expertly managing a love life with three fiancées.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



