True extent of Liam Payne's mental health gets exposed from before balcony plunge

Liam Payne’s final days leading up to his death have finally come to light, and revealed all that happened before he plunged to his death.

Everything has been made public in a report by Page Six and it highlights just how he’d been behaving the last few days leading up to his death.

The outlet began by admitting that, he had OD’d at least once in the years before, and even had to be resuscitated.

Reportedly, his friends and family were left completely “shocked” by the fact that he was pushed straight into work by his manager, and was “pushed” to participate in a Netflix show called, Building the Band with Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.

According to a source that dished it all, “His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us. We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this.”

“Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from (those) who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.”

To make matters worse the outlet even claims his own manager “moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends” and “isolated him” as a result.

Another part of his heartbreak was the dissolution of One Direction, which he “never really recovered” from.

For those unversed, Payne’s struggles with mental health have not been hidden in the past, because in an old interview with Logan Paul he dissed his One Direction band members.

However, later apologized and even checked himself into rehab.