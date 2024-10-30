Neymar reuniting with ex-Barcelona teammates in Inter Miami?

Neymar poses for a picture in the stands during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Taawoun at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 26, 2024. — Reuters

Brazilian football star Neymar recently purchased a whopping $26 million waterfront property in Bal Harbour in Miami, Florida, the Miami Herald reported.

Neymar's recent purchase has given rise to whispers suggesting that he may be planning to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Inter Miami.

The property is located on the Intracoastal and comes with approved plans for a 13,000 square foot house to be designed by Elicyon, a well-regarded company based out of London.

"It's a record price for square footage of land in Bal Harbour," he said. "Neymar just bought an empty lot."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the purchase.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has been spotted enjoying his time in South Florida several times and was even photographed at dinner with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in late-March.

Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of himself, his wife Victoria, and Neymar at dinner along with the caption: "Welcome to Miami, my friend, just for dinner".

That post sparked a flurry of speculation about a possible Neymar move to Inter Miami.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old Brazilian footballer, who is under contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal through June 2025, can now start negotiating with other clubs about his future.

Additionally, Saudi journalist Tariq Al Nofal reported that Al Hilal is "open to the idea of letting Neymar leave at the beginning of the year if a suitable offer is received" to recoup part of his transfer fee.

Another option is that he could sign with Inter Miami in the Summer 2025 transfer window, after his Saudi contract expires.

The Brazilian reportedly makes $80 to $100 million in salary and his deal includes perks such as a 25-bedroom mansion with staff and use of a private plane.

If the Brazilian were to move to Miami in 2025, or early 2026, he would arrive just in time for the opening of the new Miami Freedom Park Stadium, scheduled to open in early 2026.

He would also be able build his brand in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, with seven World Cup games to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Neymar returned to action last week after over a year as he was recovering from a knee injury.