Salma Hayek on making own money despite marriage to a billionaire

Salma Hayek is clearing the air around her finances, especially those linked to her billionaire husband's fortune.

The Frida star, 58, made it loud and clear on Tuesday that she prefers to make her own money and keep finances "separate" despite there being “no prenuptial agreement dividing assets.”

“I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself,” the actress said in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more.”

The actress-businesswoman's perspective on money came Tuesday where she also explained her intention behind staying independent.

“I think he finds it kind of sexy,” she told the publication, adding that her husband François-Henri Pinault admires her work ethic.

Her statement comes after she recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with the French businessman, 62, with whom she shares daughter Valentina, 17.

The actress—who was born into a wealth before her family faced a decline—also got candid about being reached out by people from affluent societies looking to befriend her simply because both had money.

“To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money,” Hayek said.

“Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich too,” she added.

The Mexican beauty moved to Los Angeles amid her family's financial woes that began in her 20s and eventually became the breadwinner for her family back home.

“That’s when I became the best version of myself,” she said. She then married Pinault in 2008, who serves as the CEO of luxury retail group Kering.