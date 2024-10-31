Pakistan, Indian players share light moment ahead of Hong Kong Sixes match

Pakistani players Faheem Ashraf (left) and Asif Ali (right) pictured with India's Manoj Tiwary during a photo shoot ahead of their Hong Kong Sixes match. — Reporter

LAHORE: With Pakistan and India set to face each other on the cricket pitch once again, the players from the two sides shared a light-hearted moment ahead of their high-voltage Hong Kong Sixes match.

"Divided by borders, united by cricket," read the caption of a social media post by Indian player Manoj Tiwary as he shared a photo with Pakistani players Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

The social media post since then has gone viral on social media platforms as cricket fans brace for another showdown between the arch-rivals.

— X@tiwarymanoj

Both nations share a rich history of cricketing rivalry with several nail-biting matches between them. However, they now meet only in international tournaments.

The tournament is set to be played from November 1 to 3 with 12 teams have been divided into four groups.

Ashraf-led Green Shirts are placed in Pool C alongside India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Pakistani side will face UAE on November 1, followed by a match against India on the same day.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals to be played on November 2 and the semifinals and final will be played on November 3, The News reported on Thursday.

Other than Ashraf and Ali, Pakistan's squad includes Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahab Khan, and Mohammad Akhlaq.