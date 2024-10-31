Gypsy-Rose Blanchard celebrates new milestone in first pregnancy

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is back with her weekly update on her first pregnancy.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 33, is showing off what her baby bump looks like at 28th week.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok, the first-time mom posted a black and white photo of herself and her growing bump on Wednesday.

The expectant mother can be seen caressed her baby bump with one hand and cradling it with another in the picture, captioned, "#28weeks."

Congratulations were in order as fans took to the comment section, with one saying, "Growing and glowing," and another writing, "Beautiful mama."

Blanchard’s last update came Saturday as she shared a glimpse of a Taylor Swift-inspired outfit, showing how her style evolved during her pregnancy.

The influencer revealed in a clip that she wore the ensemble due to Swift, 34, performing in her home city of New Orleans.

"So today is the second day of the Eras Tour in New Orleans, and unfortunately, I can't make it, but that isn't stopping me from wearing Taylor Swift-inspired attire and jewelry," said Blanchard, explaining that her green sweatshirt paired with black leggings was an ode to Swift's song Cruel Summer.

Blanchard accessorised the look with a friendship bracelet, a silver necklace inspired by Swift's Lover era and small snake earrings inspired by Swift's Reputation era.

Blanchard announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker in June via a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," posted on her YouTube channel.

Blanchard shot to fame as multiple documentaries were made on her life in and after prison as she served eight of her ten years sentence for being complicit in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.