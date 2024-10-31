Megan Thee Stallion makes emotional yet powerful speech

On her documentary premiere, Megan Thee Stallion is thanking everyone who has impacted her career in a good way.



At the premiere of her Megan Thee Stallion: In the Her Words documentary, she gave a shout-out to her parents and her friends, whom she seemingly referred to as "hotties."

“[There’s] so many people up in here,” the Mamushi singer emotionally said while taking the stage.

“It is blowing my mind how many Hotties are up here right now… Goddamn, I can't believe I started crying.”

She continued, “I want to thank each and every one of you for coming to the premiere of my documentary.”

“Your support means the world to me. And this process has been years in the making," the 29-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the speech, the Grammy winner, gave a “big shout-out” to her late parents, adding that despite her “mama” telling her “not to tell my own business,” she did it anyway, as this was the “perfect opportunity.”

Giving a tribute to her late mum, who died of cancer in 2019, Megan said, “I wouldn't be the woman I am today without Holly Thomas,” adding, “So mommy, I love you.”

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words will set to release on Oct. 31 on Prime Video.