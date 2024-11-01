Mariah Carey pulls off Morticia Addams in annual surprise

Mariah Carey channeled The Addams Family's Morticia Addams this year’s Halloween.

The singer, 55, who has positioned herself as the "Queen of the festive holidays" with her annual "It's Time" videos dropped a new one shortly after midnight on Friday.

Carey dressed in a sparkling black dress, a diamond necklace, dark makeup and a black wig to cosplay for an ad alongside a man dressed as Gomez Addams.

In the video, Carey can be seen performing a skit as she pushes him off her and aims a knife at him from a distance, though she narrowly misses and hits the painting behind him.

Carey’s look changes into a red fur-lined dress as her record-breaking holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You from her best-selling 1994 album Merry Christmas starts playing, to which she screams, "It's time!”

The musician's male costar then transforms into a dancing animated snowman, and the words "It's Time!"

"IT’S TIME!!!!," Carey captioned the promotional clip with a strong of festive emojis.

Last year, Carey’s performance began with her frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit after a countdown showed the date and time changed from October 31 at 11:59 p.m. to November 1 at 12:00 a.m. with a vault door then swinging open to reveal Carey.

Halloween characters, including a pumpkin head and a person in a Scream mask also featured in it, before her "It's time!" high-pitched voice broke the ice.