'Wouldn't like to be a coach': Lionel Messi says on retirement plans

One of the greatest football players to ever live, Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating during a game. — AFP/file

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi says he does not want to be a coach when he bids adieu to the sport.

In an interview with Fabrizio Romano for 433, Messi said: "I wouldn't like to be a coach, but I'm still not sure what I'd like to do in the future. I value much more than before everything I do on a day-to-day basis, so I just think about playing, training and having fun."

Interestingly, the megastar is also unsure if he will play the FIFA World Cup 2026 or not.

"The truth is that I don't know, I've been asked several times, especially in Argentina. I hope to have a good end of the season and then a good pre-season, something I didn't have last season because of all the travelling we did,” the Argentine footballer said as quoted by MARCA.

Speaking further, the eight time recipient of the Ballon d’Or shed light on how he want people and fans to remember him saying that he wants them to remember him “as they want”.

"Let people remember me as they want. I am very grateful for my career and for having achieved everything I have thanks to God,” he said.

Messi had a long time goal of winning the FIFA World Cup. He says that he fought for a long time and “which cost me a lot of effort”.

His dream became reality in 2022 when the Argentina national football team won the World Cup in 2022.

“I have been lucky enough to win everything with Barcelona, with the national team, and to have a wonderful life and family, so I am very grateful to God for everything I have been through, and I will let people remember me as they want,” the star added.

According to FC Barcelona website, Messi won a total of 35 trophies with the club.

He also scored 672 goals at Barcelona — the most of all-time — and scored 474 LaLiga goals, also the most of all-time, as per ESPN.

Considered as one of the greatest football players of all time, Messi also holds the Guinness World Record for most official goals in a calendar year when he scored 91 goals in 2021.