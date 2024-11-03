 
Prince William strongly responds to latest allegations

King Charles and Prince William have been accused of making millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent

November 03, 2024

Prince William has responded to latest allegations that he and his father King Charles make millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent.

A joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches has claimed “King Charles and his eldest son make millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent.”

Reacting to it, a Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson said Prince William is committed to “an expansive transformation” of the estate.

According to the Independent, the spokesman said in a statement: “The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.

“Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy.”

It further said, “This includes a significant investment to make the estate net zero by the end of 2032, as well as establishing targeted mental health support for our tenants and working with local partners to help tackle homelessness in Cornwall.”

Commenting on the Times tweet, royal expert Cameron Walker said, “Not great timing for The Prince of Wales, who is focusing on his @EarthshotPrize this week.

“He received a private income of more than £23.6 million from the Duchy of Cornwall last year.” 

