Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan to claim Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 title

Green shirts were outclassed as The Lions chased modest 73-run target

November 03, 2024

Sri Lanka Sunday defeated Pakistan by three wickets claiming their victory over the Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 title.

The Green shirts were outclassed as The Lions chased a modest 73-run target with a loss of just three wickets and six balls.

Openers Sandun Weerakkody and Dhananjaya Lakshan gave the team a decent start, recording a 39-run partnership.

Skipper Faheem Ashraf drew the much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan in the fourth over by dismissing set batter Weerakkody, who top-scored with a 13-ball 34.

Pakistan then struck twice in quick succession and had reduced Sri Lanka to 59/3 in 4.2 overs but Tharindu Rathnayake played a gutsy 16-run knock under pressure and took his side over the line in the pentultimate over.

For Pakistan, Hussain Talat and Faheem could pick up a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Lihuru Madhusanka’s decision to bowl first bore fruits as his bowlers bundled out Pakistan on a modest total despite Muhammad Akhlaq’s quickfire knock up the order.

