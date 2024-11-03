Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan to claim Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 title

Sri Lankan batters celebrate after winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 title on November 3, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Star Sports

Sri Lanka Sunday defeated Pakistan by three wickets claiming their victory over the Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 title.

The Green shirts were outclassed as The Lions chased a modest 73-run target with a loss of just three wickets and six balls.

Openers Sandun Weerakkody and Dhananjaya Lakshan gave the team a decent start, recording a 39-run partnership.

Skipper Faheem Ashraf drew the much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan in the fourth over by dismissing set batter Weerakkody, who top-scored with a 13-ball 34.

Pakistan then struck twice in quick succession and had reduced Sri Lanka to 59/3 in 4.2 overs but Tharindu Rathnayake played a gutsy 16-run knock under pressure and took his side over the line in the pentultimate over.

For Pakistan, Hussain Talat and Faheem could pick up a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Lihuru Madhusanka’s decision to bowl first bore fruits as his bowlers bundled out Pakistan on a modest total despite Muhammad Akhlaq’s quickfire knock up the order.