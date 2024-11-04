Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness

Billie Eilish had her mom’s support during the latest conference.

On Sunday, Eilish hosted the Overheated climate change conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the famous State Farm Arena, the What Was I Made For? crooner was accompanied by her mother, Maggie Baird, who is the founder of non-profit organisation Support + Feed.

According to a report by DailyMail, the aim of the conference was to unite leaders to fight against climate change.

It also included panels on Environmental Justice 101, What We Eat Matters, and Your Vote, Your Power bringing climate change and political action together.

During the event, Baird highlighted the importance of taking action in the times of climate change.

“I am thrilled that we can bring this unique event to Billie‘s US fans. And to people from all over who can watch the livestream,” Baird said.

She added, “At this time, more than ever we need everyone to be a climate activist.”

The outlet shared that according to a press release this year “the event will also be highlighting the importance of political actions that champion climate solutions.”