 
Geo News

Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness

Billie Eilish hosted the Overheated climate change conference in Atlanta, Georgia

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness
Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness

Billie Eilish had her mom’s support during the latest conference.

On Sunday, Eilish hosted the Overheated climate change conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the famous State Farm Arena, the What Was I Made For? crooner was accompanied by her mother, Maggie Baird, who is the founder of non-profit organisation Support + Feed.

According to a report by DailyMail, the aim of the conference was to unite leaders to fight against climate change.

It also included panels on Environmental Justice 101, What We Eat Matters, and Your Vote, Your Power bringing climate change and political action together.

During the event, Baird highlighted the importance of taking action in the times of climate change.

“I am thrilled that we can bring this unique event to Billie‘s US fans. And to people from all over who can watch the livestream,” Baird said.

She added, “At this time, more than ever we need everyone to be a climate activist.”

The outlet shared that according to a press release this year “the event will also be highlighting the importance of political actions that champion climate solutions.”

Royal family strains have taken a toll on Prince William's life, says pal
Royal family strains have taken a toll on Prince William's life, says pal
Kieran Culkin makes bizarre confession about 'Succession' finale
Kieran Culkin makes bizarre confession about 'Succession' finale
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on latest allegations against King Charles, Prince William
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on latest allegations against King Charles, Prince William
Plans for Liam Payne's funeral come to the final stage
Plans for Liam Payne's funeral come to the final stage
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing divorce battle
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing divorce battle
Kate Middleton feeling hurt and insulted by Prince Harry
Kate Middleton feeling hurt and insulted by Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation with new move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation with new move
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer estranged wife releases emotional statement as she hosts final event at Althorp
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer estranged wife releases emotional statement as she hosts final event at Althorp