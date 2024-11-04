Sean Diddy Combs 'seeks court intervention’ as witnesses spread the word

Sean Diddy Combs has requested court intervention as sexual assault accusations of spread like wildfire.

The rapper’s legal team filed a motion on Sunday, asking the court to expedite the process of limiting statements made outside of court, specifically citing one potential witness.

As per TMZ, a man named Courtney Burgess has given multiple interviews recently, including speaking to them with his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell.

On one such occasions, Ariel claimed Courtney had been summoned to testify because he possesses or has seen scandalous videos of the disgraced music mogul and his celebrity friends.

In response, the Bad Boy Records founder has claimed in court documents that the statements made against him have been false and defamatory.

Combs' lawyers specifically mentioned information in articles from another outlet that incorrectly stated the rapper's so-called "freak offs" involved "men" and "parties."

They contend that the government has been investigating the rapper knows no men, minors, or parties were involved in the alleged Freak Offs.

The lawyers argued that by not treating such claims as an "extortion scam", online conspiracies are being further fuelled—making it difficult for their client to receive a fair trial.

Combs, who was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, is also facing several civil lawsuits.

He has rubbished all the allegations of misconduct following his arrest. He is currently being held without bail ahead of his May 5 trial.