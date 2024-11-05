 
Prince Harry has ‘disgusted' pal after private whining on Royals

Prince Harry has upset his friends with constant attacks on the Royal Family

Web Desk
November 05, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly lost the respect of close pals over his ill talks about the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex has upset his British friends for spitting ugly remarks about his life after marrying Meghan Markle in UK 2018.

Royal expert Rebecca English wrote: “I was told of one former confidant, who for many years couldn’t have been closer to Harry, who was so disgusted by his behaviour – and, in particular, by some of the things he apparently said privately about his family – that they vowed never to talk to him again. And they haven’t."

Meanwhile, royal expert Phil Dampier has spoken about Harry’s tricky marriage situation with wife Meghan Markle.

He claims: "I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.

"She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities.

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

