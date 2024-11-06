Kaley Cuoco finally gets why parents complain about daylight saving

Kaley Cuoco now gets why parents find daylight saving time so challenging.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her sleep struggle as a new mom with her 19-month daughter Matilda since the clocks were moved back by one hour in the United States on November 3.

"I finally understand what parents were always bitching about regarding their kids and daylight savings time,” Cuoco captioned her photo featuring her tired face while holding a cup of coffee.

“Now I know. I get it. I see you. Why is the world doing this to us?” she added.

The Based on a True Story star later reposted Caitlin Murray’s post about daylight saving times from her Big Time Adulting Instagram page.

“What are we doing here with the changing of clocks?" Murray questioned.

“Why are we doing this? This is a direct assault on parents of young children. It’s a well-known fact that when you have young children, hours in the day are measured in dog years,” She continued to say in her video.

“By 11 a.m., some of us would have already been awake with our children for 42 hours,” Murray said jokingly.

Cuoco then also uploaded Matilda's yawning video who seems to be refusing to sleep.

"I wish she would admit she’s tired. Look at those yawns… Look at them! WHY ARE WE AWAKE,” the mom of one wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Cuoco shares her daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey