How much does US president earn monthly?

Donald Trump speaks to audience during a political gathering. — Reuters

The US president is one of the most influential persons in the world, however, they have not been given a raise in more than 20 years.

This makes it obvious that Donald Trump will earn the same salary as his predecessors, that is $400,000 a year. Title 3 of the US Code has specified this amount which is to be paid monthly, reported CBS News.

Additionally, the president also receives an additional $50,000 for expenses and this is non-taxable. A $100,000 travel account and a $19,000 entertainment budget are also given to the president.

Moreover, the nation's commander-in-chief is also entitled to other benefits. This includes a paid-for mansion known as the White House, as a residence.

The last time Congress boosted the chief executive's pay, the president earned $200,000 annually between 1969 and 2001.

After leaving the White House, the presidents still remain on the federal government's payroll.

Former presidents have earned an annual pension since 1958, which now amounts to more than $200,000.

According to the Former Presidents Act of 1958, they also get office space in a place of their choosing and travel expenses.

It is also worth noting that US presidents also typically earn much more money when they leave office with the help of book sales, speaking engagements, media deals and other lucrative endeavours.