 
Geo News

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first in crucial second ODI against Australia

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Australia captain Pat Cummins carry out toss on second ODI at Adelaide Oval on November 8, 2024. — PCB
Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Australia captain Pat Cummins carry out toss on second ODI at Adelaide Oval on November 8, 2024. — PCB 

ADELAIDE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, Australia beat Pakistan by two wickets in a nail-biting fixture in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Chasing a modest 204-run target set out by the Green Shirts, the Kangaroos had to fight their way against the Pakistani bowling unit to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The hosts had a shaky start to the pursuit as their openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short perished inside four overs with just 28 runs on the board.

But, a solid 85-run partnership between Steve Smith and Josh Inglis put Australia in a dominant position.

For Friday's match, Australia's Josh Hazlewood returned to the field while Pakistan's team remained unchanged.

Pakistan’s new leadership failed to turn the fortunes of the former champions as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side succumbed to a gut-wrenching two-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia.

The visitors fought valiantly but a gutsy knock under pressure by skipper Pat Cummins steered the six-time champions to a hard-fought victory.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif initiates legal action over gender allegations
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif initiates legal action over gender allegations
ODI, Test: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen shine in latest ICC rankings
ODI, Test: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen shine in latest ICC rankings
Pakistan's Muhammad Asif wins IBSF World Snooker Championship title
Pakistan's Muhammad Asif wins IBSF World Snooker Championship title
Josh Inglis to lead Australia in third ODI, T20I series against Pakistan
Josh Inglis to lead Australia in third ODI, T20I series against Pakistan
Pakistani cueist Asif reaches IBSF World Snooker Championship final
Pakistani cueist Asif reaches IBSF World Snooker Championship final
Pakistan, India cricketers likely to play in same team as Afro-Asia Cup talks revived
Pakistan, India cricketers likely to play in same team as Afro-Asia Cup talks revived
Pakistan baseball team to compete in Baseball United Arab Classic in Dubai
Pakistan baseball team to compete in Baseball United Arab Classic in Dubai
Pakistan's Noman Ali among nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
Pakistan's Noman Ali among nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month award