Luke Combs makes shocking revelation about Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'

Luke Combs recently shared that he made an error while recording his cover of Fast Car, even though the original artist, Tracy Chapman, had pointed it out to him.

The 34-year-old country star admitted that he made a mistake in the lyrics that still bothers him to this day.

While reflecting on the incident, Combs recalled how, during a conversation with Chapman, she mentioned that he had changed the a lyric.

He changed it from, “We gotta make a decision" to "still gotta make a decision.”

According to Daily Mail, hearing this made Combs want to “crawl into a hold,” as described by him to his audience at a recent concert.

Moreover, he explained, “She was really cool about it,” and added that despite her kindness, he can’t forget the mistake and thinks about it each time he performs the song.

Additionally, wanting to set things right for his fans, he announced that he’d sing Chapman’s original lyrics moving forward, as per the publication.

Furthermore, he claimed, “The version you know is, 'Still gotta make a decision,’” while he clarified that its “not just the words.”

It is worth mentioning that Combs’ cover of Fast Car, originally released by Chapman in 1988, topped the country charts last year.