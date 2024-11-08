Pakistan thump India 12-0 in Baseball United Arab Classic to reach knockout stage

Pakistan have advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan continued its impressive performance in the Baseball United Arab Classic, securing a dominant 12-0 victory over India for its third consecutive win.

With this success, Pakistan have advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Pakistani team kept India on the back foot throughout, denying their opponents any chance to recover or score a home run.

Pakistan strengthened its lead with home runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, maintaining firm control over the game.

Outstanding performances came from the entire squad, with standout contributions by Romail Khan, Mohammad Younis, Zan Shariff, Jibran Murtaza, and Mohammad Hussain.

Pakistani pitcher Faisal Hayat held the Indian batters under pressure, preventing them from finding rhythm.

Pakistan will play its final group-stage match against Afghanistan tomorrow (November 9) , with a clear path to the semifinals after three consecutive wins.

Previously, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan, ranked 38th in the global baseball ranking, are placed in group A in this nine-team tournament, alongside India, Bangladesh, UAE, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan's squad for the tournament includes Sameer Ahmed Khatri, Zan Shariff Von Schlegell, Amar Bilal Mahmood, Iyad Ansari, Pierce Romail Khan, Moosa Nonomiya (Khizer Hayat), Syed Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Shah, Hasnain Jan, Syed Muhib Shah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Amjad Aslam, Shahzad Ahmad, Wasim Akram, Musharaf Khan, Jibran Aman Murtaza, Wahid, Faisal Hayat, Hussain Imam Shah, Umair Imdad Bhatti.