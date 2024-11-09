Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed new PCB COO

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chairing a Board of Governors 75th meeting on Saturday, November 9, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed on Saturday Sumair Ahmad Syed as the new chief operating officer (COO).

The decision was made during the 75th meeting of the Board of Governors which was chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the National Cricket Academy.

Sumair Ahmad, a seasoned civil servant with an extensive administrative experience, most recently served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He assumes the COO's role from Salman Naseer, who has been appointed as adviser to the PCB chairman and chief executive officer of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) department.

Salman began his tenure as the COO and had previously indicated he would not seek a contract renewal in a similar role upon the completion of his five-year term in February 2025.

Welcoming Sumair and expressing gratitude for Salman Naseer’s years of service, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “Sumair is an outstanding professional with proven administrative skills and deep industry knowledge. We are delighted to welcome him to the PCB family and are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen and improve our administrative structures, moving closer to our goal of becoming a model, high-performing organisation."

Speaking about Salman, the PCB chief said he has been an exemplary leader at the PCB and made invaluable contributions during his tenure as the COO.

"His experience and insights have made him an asset to the PCB. Given our plans to establish PSL as an independent entity and to expand the league with two additional teams in 2026, we have appointed him as PSL’s CEO. He will also serve as adviser to the PCB chairman, ensuring his expertise continues to guide our strategic goals.”

On his appointment, Sumair said: “I am deeply grateful to the PCB chairman and the Board of Governors for their trust and support. With the collaboration of my colleagues, I am eager to play a meaningful role here at PCB. This organisation holds tremendous potential and cricket serves as a unifying force for the people of Pakistan.

“During my tenure as COO, I am committed to helping the chairman bring his vision for Pakistan cricket to life," he added.