Buckingham Palace shares shocking update on Queen Camilla's health

Queen Camilla will not be attending any Remembrance events this weekend as she continues to recover from a chest infection

November 09, 2024

Queen Camilla will not attend this weekend’s remembrance events on the advice of doctors, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed palace statement.

He tweeted, “The Queen will not attend this weekend’s remembrance events on the advice of doctors treating her chest infection and will mark them privately, Buckingham Palace says.”

Another royal expert Emily Ferguson tweeted, “BREAKING: The Queen will not be attending any Remembrance events this weekend as she continues to recover from a chest infection.

“A palace spokesperson said: ‘Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.”

The palace statement further reads, “While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

